Azerbaijan's Lachin-Khankendi road should only be used for humanitarian purposes - Russian FM (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 14:04)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. The Lachin-Khankendi road should only be used for transportation of humanitarian cargo, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during a press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov, Trend reports.

According to him, the parties are working together to reach this agreement.

"We are currently working on these issues," he said.

In addition, Azerbaijani FM Jeyhun Bayramov noted that the peaceful protest of Azerbaijani eco-activists on the Lachin-Khankendi road is aimed at stopping the gross violation by the Armenian side of its use. According to him, the root cause of this situation was a gross and repeated violation by Armenia of the provisions of the trilateral declaration, which provides for the solely humanitarian nature of the use of the Lachin-Khankendi road.