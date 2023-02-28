Heydar Aliyev played truly unifying role in Azerbaijan-Russia relations - Russian FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. Heydar Aliyev played a truly unifying role in Azerbaijan-Russia relations, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Trend reports.

Lavrov made the remark during the opening of the conference "Russian-Azerbaijani relations in the 21st century: strategic partnership in the context of regional security" as part of the 3rd meeting of the Russia-Azerbaijan Expert Council in Baku.

"I consider it my duty and an honor to pay tribute to the outstanding statesman of our time Heydar Aliyev. It’s difficult to overestimate Heydar Aliyev's contribution to shaping the foundations of our comprehensive strategic partnership, and now our alliance,” the minister noted.

“Being a wise, far-sighted politician, he perfectly understood the importance of relations with Russia and was the initiator, was the engine of many important joint undertakings,” Lavrov also said. “It’s enough to note his personal contribution to the development of the 1997 treaty on friendship, cooperation and mutual security, which became the first step towards the current declaration on allied cooperation.”

“We agreed to conduct a number of events, including an exhibition in Moscow, and a meeting of the inter-parliamentary commission, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of his birth. An extensive program of events is envisaged both in the capitals and at the regional level," he added.

On September 29, 2022, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree declaring 2023 as the 'Year of Heydar Aliyev' in Azerbaijan.