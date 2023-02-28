Russian-Azerbaijani intergovernmental commission to hold 21st meeting - Lavrov (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 14:25)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. The 21st meeting of the Russian-Azerbaijani intergovernmental commission will be held in April this year, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who is on a visit to Baku, said during a press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov, Trend reports.

According to him, the parties agreed to encourage well-established business missions and business partners.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia increased by 24 percent in 2022 and reached $4 billion.

Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover decreased by 19 percent, or $772 million, in January 2023 compared to the same month in 2022, from $4.061 billion to $3.289 billion.