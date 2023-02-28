Focus is on '3+3' format, Russian FM Lavrov says in Baku (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 15:08)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. The '3+3' format (Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Iran, Russia, Türkiye) is in our focus, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the opening of the "Russian-Azerbaijani relations in the 21st century: strategic partnership in the context of regional security" conference as part of the 3rd meeting of the Russia-Azerbaijan Expert Council in Baku.

According to him, preparations are underway for the second meeting.

"So far, there has been only one meeting in the '3+3' format. Georgia refused to participate, but the door still remains open for them. This remains fully relevant within the context of the preparation of the second meeting at this stage," he said.

The initiative to create a platform for regional cooperation in the 3+3 format was taken by the presidents of Azerbaijan and Türkiye, Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The first meeting of the 3+3 Consultative Regional Platform was held in Moscow city under the co-chairmanship of Russian Deputy FM Andrey Rudenko, Azerbaijani Deputy FM Khalaf Khalafov, Armenian Deputy FM Vahe Gevorgyan, Turkish Deputy FM Sedat Onal, as well as Director General of the Iranian Foreign Ministry Alireza Haghighian on December 10, 2021.