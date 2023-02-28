Pardon Issues Commission of Azerbaijan considers over thousand appeals

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. The Pardon Issues Commission under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan has held a regular meeting today, Trend reports.

More than 100 appeals for pardon were reviewed during the meeting.

As of today, the Commission held discussions on more than 1,000 appeals for pardon and made appropriate decisions on the matter.

Following the Presidential Decree of May 27, 2022, as many as 213 people have been granted clemency based on humanist principles as a consequence of reviewing pardon appeals of numerous convicted individuals, and members of their families, the Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) of Azerbaijan, as well as human rights organizations addressed to the head of state.

As many as 168 people punished by deprivation of liberty were released after serving a specified period of time, while the unserved part of the punishment for 36 people was reduced by half.

Three people sentenced to conditional imprisonment were released from punishment, whereas six people sentenced to restriction of freedom – from the unserved part of the sentence.