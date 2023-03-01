IOM, Azerbaijan have fruitful bilateral co-op - director general

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. IOM (International Organization for Migration) and Azerbaijan have a very fruitful bilateral cooperation, not only in terms of managing migration but also in the critical role that Azerbaijan plays on international arena, in the United Nation system and regionally, IOM Director General António Vitorino told Trend.

“The proof of this is that today we have signed an agreement about regional traveling center of migration, that will provide training sessions to officials in the countries of the region to improve the capacity to deal with the challenges of migration,” the director said.

Vitorino added that he is very pleased to partner with the government of Azerbaijan and also to support the programs that the government has, particularly, in terms of fighting human trafficking, and also in terms of supporting the return of the internally displaced people to their region of origin.

He also noted that their company had a long experience in terms of return of internally displaced people.

“We can provide the technical assistance in face of the challenge that the government of Azerbaijan is confronted with. The critical issue is the need to establish relations of help and trust with the people that are returning, creating the conditions for successful repatriation to the places of origin. We do it in a number of places in the world, and we can provide Azerbaijan with our expertise and with our technical assistance,” the director said.