UNGA president praises role of Azerbaijan's resolution to promote COVID-19 vaccination

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. The resolution "On ensuring an affordable price, equal, timely and universal access to vaccines against COVID-19", put forward on behalf of the members of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) at the initiative of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, was an important tool for building cooperation aimed at combating coronavirus, President of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) Csaba Kőrösi said, Trend reports.

Kőrösi made the remark addressing the Summit of NAM Contact Group on the fight against COVID-19 in Baku.

In his speech, he noted that the importance of the Summit taking place in Baku is explained by COVID-19 being one of the biggest health crises in recent years.

The UNGA head added that the only way to defeat the disease is cooperation between countries.

In this context, Kőrösi noted that the Non-Aligned Movement is an important element in the fight against the global pandemic due to the large number of participating countries and their wide geography.

The Summit of Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group on fighting against COVID-19 is being held in Baku. The summit is attended by representatives from about 70 countries.