Azerbaijan made practical suggestions to institutionalize NAM - Csaba Kőrösi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. The Non-Aligned Movement plays an important role in the international relations system, President of the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) Csaba Kőrösi said at the meeting with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

Csaba Kőrösi expressed his gratitude to the head of state for inviting him to the Summit-level Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement, noting that the Movement plays an important role in the international relations system.

He said that during Azerbaijan’s chairmanship the Movement’s role in the UN General Assembly and international relations in general had been enhanced, emphasizing that the country made practical suggestions to institutionalize the Movement.

Kőrösi also thanked for support to the UN General Assembly both financially and through personnel, and described an Azerbaijani specialist’s activity at the General Assembly’s office as a positive factor.