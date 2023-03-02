Azerbaijani FM meets his colleague from Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste (PHOTO)

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 2 March 2023 20:34 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste Dionísio Babo Soares within the Summit of the Contact Group of the Non-Aligned Movement in response to COVID-19, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the prospects for the development of bilateral relations between the two countries, as well as ties within international organizations.

