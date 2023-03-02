IOM director general grateful to Azerbaijan for holding such important event as NAM Contact Group Summit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. Director General of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) António Manuel de Carvalho Ferreira Vitorino, while speaking at the Summit of the Contact Group of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in response to COVID-19, expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan and President Ilham Aliyev for organizing such a crucial meeting, Trend reports.

“We should draw lessons from the difficulties we're facing. This will help us in the future if we face a similar pandemic. The world has to show global solidarity in the fight against such problems,” he added.

Baku is hosting the Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group in response to COVID-19.

The summit is attended by representatives from about 70 countries. Presidents of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Iraq, and Libya; Vice-Presidents of Cuba, Gabon, and Tanzania; Prime Ministers of Algeria and Kenya, and high-ranking representatives of various countries take part in the event.