World facing serious challenges - climate change, conflicts, says UN High Representative

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. The world has become complex, High Representative for the UN Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) Miguel Ángel Moratinos said at the opening of the 10th Global Baku Forum themed “The World of Today: Challenges and Hopes”, Trend reports.

"We wish to expand cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UN Alliance of Civilizations," Moratinos noted.

"We are facing serious challenges - climate change, conflicts. We must avoid conflicts, fight against hostile speech, and discrimination, and improve communication between people," he added.

Will be updated