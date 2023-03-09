Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

World facing serious challenges - climate change, conflicts, says UN High Representative

Politics Materials 9 March 2023 11:13 (UTC +04:00)
World facing serious challenges - climate change, conflicts, says UN High Representative

Follow Trend on

Humay Aghajanova
Humay Aghajanova
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. The world has become complex, High Representative for the UN Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) Miguel Ángel Moratinos said at the opening of the 10th Global Baku Forum themed “The World of Today: Challenges and Hopes”, Trend reports.

"We wish to expand cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UN Alliance of Civilizations," Moratinos noted.

"We are facing serious challenges - climate change, conflicts. We must avoid conflicts, fight against hostile speech, and discrimination, and improve communication between people," he added.

Will be updated

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more