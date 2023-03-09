Very limited number of events as important as Global Forum in Baku - Former PM of Israel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. A very limited number of events are as important as the Global Forum in Baku, former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert said on the sidelines of the 10th Global Baku Forum themed “The World of Today: Challenges and Hopes”, Trend reports.

According to Olmert, the number of world leaders who have gathered at the forum is impressive.

"Over the past months, I have participated in a number of similar events, but none of them has the same status and influence as this forum," Olmert said.

The former prime minister noted that the participation of a large number of honored guests reflects the importance of this forum and the respect they have for Azerbaijan and the country’s President Ilham Aliyev.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, under the patronage of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the X Global Baku Forum has kicked off today. The forum’s topic this year is "The World of Today: Challenges and Hopes".

The X Forum, which will last until March 11, is attended by high-ranking guests from dozens of countries, among them current and former heads of states and governments, prominent public and political figures, leading foreign experts, the leadership of the World Health Organization, the League of Arab States, and other major international organizations.