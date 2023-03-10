Heydar Aliyev Center to celebrate 100th anniversary of prominent Azerbaijani academician Zarifa Aliyeva

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. The concert dedicated to the centenary year of the birth of Azerbaijan's prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva will take place at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku on April 28, Trend reports.

The legendary 'Dan Ulduzu' instrumental ensemble will perform at the concert, which is organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

The concert will feature favorite songs from the ensemble's repertoire, accompanied by the Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra. The event program includes works by great Azerbaijani composers Jahangir Jahangirov, Elza Ibrahimova, Emin Sabitoghlu, Said Rustamov, Shafiga Akhundova, Tofig Guliyev, and others, as well as folk songs.

The 'Dan Ulduzu' instrumental ensemble was established by Azerbaijani pianist, Honored Art Worker Gulara Aliyeva. The ensemble, functioning under the Azerbaijan State Television, won the hearts of the audience from the very beginning. Thus, Aliyeva combined her love for classical and national music, as well as for mugham.

The 'Dan Ulduzu' name was proposed by People's Poet Nabi Khazri, who acted as the Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijan State Television and Radio Broadcasting Committee at that time. The ensemble, which has become a leading music group in a short time, has always been welcomed with a storm of applause at state events, concerts and its foreign tours.

Akif Islamzada, Elmira Rahimova, Flora Karimova, Khadija Abbasova, Huseynagha Hadiyev, Leyla Sharifova, Mammadbaghir Bagirzade, Shovkat Alakparova, Yalchin Rzazada, Zuleykha Mirismayilova, and other celebrities, were the soloists of the ensemble. In 1975, Zeynab Khanlarova performed on stage along with 'Dan Ulduzu'. The ensemble worked with Elza Ibrahimova, Emin Sabitoghlu, Ogtay Kazimi, Ogtay Rajabov, Ramiz Mirishli, Tofig Guliyev and other famous composers. All songs performed by the ensemble became popular.

Artistic Director of the ensemble Gulara Aliyeva that trained some of the well-known musicians also invited the talented youth studying in different parts of the country to join the ensemble and supported them in revealing their creative potential.

After her death, 'Dan Ulduzu' was named after its creator Gulara Aliyeva. Currently, the artistic director of the ensemble is Honored Artist Tariyel Abbasov.