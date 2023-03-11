Global Baku Forum becomes powerful discussion platform worldwide – ex-Bulgarian president (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. The Global Baku Forum has become a powerful discussion platform in the world, former President of Bulgaria Petar Stoyanov said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

He noted that this platform brought together presidents, ministers, scientists, journalists from different countries.

"They share their experience, discuss not only key issues, but all the problems and challenges facing the world. This is of utmost importance. Currently, Azerbaijan enjoys a significant position in the world. By establishing and hosting such a platform, the country creates conditions to find solutions to the global challenges," Stoyanov noted.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, under the patronage of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the X Global Baku Forum kicked off on March 9. The forum’s topic this year is "The World of Today: Challenges and Hopes".

The Forum, which will last until March 11, is attended by high-ranking guests from dozens of countries, among them current and former heads of states and governments, prominent public and political figures, leading foreign experts, the leadership of the World Health Organization, the League of Arab States, and other major international organizations.