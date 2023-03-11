Iranian military plane flies along Azerbaijan-Iran state border - joint statement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. A military aircraft belonging to the Islamic Republic of Iran made a non-stop flight along the Azerbaijan-Iran state border from the direction of Zangilan district to Bilasuvar district and backwards on March 11, 2023, from 09:44 to 10:26 (GMT+4), Azerbaijan's Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Defense said in a joint statement, Trend reports.

The plane flew between the two countries at a distance of 3-5 km from the state border, and in some cases over the state border.

"Contrary to the internationally accepted practice of warning the neighboring country in advance about approaching military aircraft to the state border, such a close proximity of a military aircraft of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the state border between the two countries and flying over the border line threatens the safety of civil aviation, and further deteriorates the bilateral relations," said the statement.

According to the statement, the flight of a military aircraft for more than half an hour near the liberated territories of Azerbaijan is a provocation and unfriendly behavior towards Azerbaijan.

"We would like to remind that last year the Iranian side also conducted large-scale military exercises along the Araz River near the borders of Azerbaijan. We strongly condemn the Iranian side for such a provocative step, urge them to provide an appropriate explanation, and refrain from such confrontational steps in the future," said the joint statement.

It was also noted that Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Republic of Azerbaijan Seyyed Abbas Mousavi was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and was presented with a corresponding note of protest on March 11.