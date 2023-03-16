We didn't forget elderly Azerbaijani man who donated his pension to assist quake-affected people - Turkish FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. We have not forgotten the elderly man from Azerbaijan who donated his pension to help the victims of the earthquake in Türkiye, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said during his speech at the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States in Ankara, Trend reports.

The FM thanked Azerbaijan and other Turkic-speaking states for the assistance provided to the victims of the earthquake.

A meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) has kicked off in Ankara. The event takes place as part of the OTS emergency summit to be held today in Ankara on the theme "Disaster Emergency Management and Humanitarian Aid".

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction. The quake death toll has reached 48,448.

As a result of the Türkiye earthquake, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.