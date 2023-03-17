Landmine contamination in Karabakh blocks economic dev’t, impedes safe return of displaced communities – U.S. embassy (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. Landmine contamination in Karabakh blocks economic development and impedes the safe return of displaced communities, U.S. embassy spokesperson told Trend, as two civilians were killed by mine explosion in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district on March 16.

“The U.S. embassy expresses condolences to those victims and their family members suffering from the recent landmine explosions in Aghdam district. Landmines and unexploded ordnance across the area affected by the conflict continue to kill and maim civilians,” said the spokesperson.

The embassy spokesperson noted that the U.S. is supporting humanitarian demining efforts.

“To promote regional peace and cooperation, the United States has provided $2.5 million since November 2021 for humanitarian demining operations in areas affected by the conflict.”

Two residents of Yusifjanli village of Azerbaijan's Aghdam district – Israil Hasanov (born in 1999) and Amid Hasanov (born in 1987) died as a result of a mine explosion on March 16. The explosion took place when the residents grazed cattle.

In total, 286 people got hit by the planted mines (132 civilians, 154 military personnel) since the end of the war.

