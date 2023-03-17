Azerbaijan completes acceptance testing at Vezhnali gold deposit (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 11:54

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. Acceptance testing was completed at the Vezhnali gold deposit in Azerbaijan's Zangilan district, Trend reports.

This issue has been reflected in the report of the Cabinet of Ministers on activities in 2022.

Along with the acceptance testing, monitoring and inspection operations to transfer the gold processing plant and other auxiliary production facilities to Azerbaijan International Mining Company Limited have been also completed at the deposit.

The deposit is located in the administrative area of Vezhnali village liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 second Karabakh war, and Armenia illegally exploited gold deposits in the village during its occupation.

The report on the activities of the Cabinet of Ministers in 2022 is being delivered at the Azerbaijani Parliament. The meeting is attended by Prime Minister Ali Asadov and other Azerbaijani ministers.