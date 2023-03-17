Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Politics Materials 17 March 2023 18:11 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs hold phone conversation

Humay Aghajanova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye, Mevlut Cavusoglu have held a telephone conversation, Azerbaijani MFA told Trend.

The ministers discussed the issues of bilateral and regional cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, as well as topical issues on the agenda within the framework of international organizations.

The sides also exchanged views on the current situation in the region and other issues of mutual interest.

