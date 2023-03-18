Employees of Ombudsman's Office visit Armenian saboteurs convicted in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. The members of the National Preventive Group (NPG) conducted their regular unannounced visit to the Baku Pre-Trial Detention Facility on the instruction of the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva, the Ombudsman’s Office told Trend.

According to the office, during the visit, the NPG members had individual meetings with and listened to requests of the facility detainees, including the nationals of Armenia arrested due to the criminal acts committed in the liberated areas of Azerbaijan within the sabotage-terror groups after the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020 signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the second Karabakh war.

The legislative acts on the appeal mechanisms in their languages were presented to those persons as well.

In the course of the visit implemented with the participation of a doctor member of the NPG, the persons’ detention conditions - condition, lighting and ventilation of cells, the issues related to personal hygiene, sanitary norms, medical services, and food were monitored on the spot.

During the meetings, it was noted that the rights of the persons legislative requirements were observed, their rights and necessary health care and psychological services were ensured, along with effective organization of their leisure times.

The persons didn’t complain about the detention conditions and treatment in the facility, and said that they have access to phone contacts correspondence, information (through TV and publications) and healthcare services.

It was also noted that the detainees were provided with literature and information leaflets (in their own languages), and that they were given the opportunity to meet with the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) representatives without any hindrances.

Previously, the NPG members visited the persons on January 23.