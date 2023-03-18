There is one condition for Armenians to live comfortably on area of 29,000 square kilometers – they must accept our conditions - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. There is one condition for them to live comfortably on an area of 29,000 square kilometers – Armenia must accept our conditions, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Novruz holiday in the Talish village of the Tartar district, Trend reports.

"Today, Armenia, which used to say that “Karabakh is Armenia, full stop” and threatened us with a new war, is going out of its way to find itself a new patron. All this is to no avail.

There is one condition for them to live comfortably on an area of 29,000 square kilometers – Armenia must accept our conditions, officially recognize Karabakh as the territory of Azerbaijan, sign a peace treaty with us and carry out delimitation work according to our conditions. Only under these circumstances can they live comfortably on an area of 29,000 square kilometers, which is all they want now," President Ilham Aliyev said.