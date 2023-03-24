BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 24. Presence of illegal Armenian forces in Karabakh poses big threat to regional security, Peter Tase, American Scholar on the geopolitics of Europe and Latin America, told Trend.

“Inside the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan, the presence of almost 10,000 illegal Armenian soldiers, and heavy equipment, armored vehicles and ammunition is a great regional security threat and embodies a constant menace to the commercial and economic policies of Europe and its trans-Atlantic partners,” he said.

The US expert pointed out that the malignant leadership of Armenia continues to conduct an enviro-cide inside the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan and the OSCE and other international actors remain silent about this military presence inside the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan.

“The US State Secretary Antony Blinken must exert a significant force and use all tools of statecraft in order to contain Armenian revanchist policies and deter Actions of Yerevan’s Allies in the Southern Caucasus region that are currently serving as a peace keeping force.

Azerbaijan’s national security and territorial integrity is at harms way and in a growing peril due to Armenian spirit of aggression. Yerevan’s troops are a matter of great concern; Armenia is using an auxiliary road to the Lachin road to carry out illegal military transports, rotation of land forces personnel inside Azerbaijani territories where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed. The fact that about 10,000 servicemen of the Armenian armed forces are still stationed in the territory of Azerbaijan, is an act of aggression and blatant actions that imperil the economic integration of European continent and threatens the transportation corridors in the Caucasus, that are indeed the life blood of Brussels’ economic and energy policies. There is a huge necessity of establishing a border checkpoint at the end of Azerbaijan's Lachin road on the border with Armenia, and International Community is silent and hesitant to act before this tragic situation,” he said.

Peter Tase went on to add that the Armenian authorities have been recently abusing the presence of the European Union's mission in Azerbaijan to pursue a policy aimed at deliberately escalating the situation, by conducting repeated violations of the ceasefire by Armenian armed forces along the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border and the illegal Armenian units in Azerbaijani territories where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed continue to be aggressive and using mortars and large caliber weapons against Armed Forces of Azerbaijan.