Mosque to be built in Lachin by Heydar Aliyev Foundation - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28. A mosque will be built in the city of Lachin by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, President Ilham Aliyev said, while receiving Masim Mammadov, the newly appointed Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Lachin district, part of the East Zangezur Economic Region, Trend reports.

"So as soon as the war ended, work on the reconstruction of Lachin district started. But the reconstruction of the city of Lachin has been underway since August 26 of last year. I want to inform you and the people of Azerbaijan that about 500 private houses are being built in the city of Lachin or the houses destroyed by the Armenians are being rebuilt as part of the first phase. Eight high-rise residential buildings are being rebuilt or overhauled. More than 30 public buildings are under construction. On my instruction, we should finish all this work by the end of this year. This will only be the first phase. The number of these houses shows that thousands of people will live in the city of Lachin by the end of this year. The people of Lachin will return to their homeland this year.

At the same time, a mosque will be built in the city of Lachin by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. I personally laid the foundation of the mosque while I was in Lachin, and our religious temple will be built in a beautiful location in the near future.

In parallel with this, we have started the process of completely rebuilding the villages of Zabukh and Sus. More than 1,000 people will be settled in the village of Zabukh and more than 300 in the village of Sus. The Armenians living abroad built a village and houses in the village of Zabukh. This did that together with the Armenian state, which committed that crime. Our military personnel are now based in those houses. However, a completely new village is being built for the residents of Zabukh village," President Ilham Aliyev said.