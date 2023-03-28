Azerbaijan to create large energy capacity using water resources of Lachin, Kalbajar districts - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28. We will create a large energy capacity using the water resources of Lachin and Kalbajar districts, President Ilham Aliyev said, while receiving Masim Mammadov, the newly appointed Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Lachin district, part of the East Zangezur Economic Region, Trend reports.

"We will create a large energy capacity using the water resources of Lachin and Kalbajar districts. Now the construction of hydropower plants is going fast in Lachin, Kalbajar, Zangilan and several other districts. We are receiving more than 50 megawatts of energy. The first station was built in the village of Gulabird. This project has been implemented. On the whole, the goal has been set that the hydropower plants in the liberated areas should provide a capacity of 200 megawatts by the end of this year. It should reach 500 megawatts in the future. Lachin and Kalbajar districts have immense wind energy potential," President Ilham Aliyev said.