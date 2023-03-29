Guilty of assassination attempt on deputy Fazil Mustafa to be found soon - Azerbaijani MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. The perpetrators of the assassination attempt on MP Fazil Mustafa will soon be found, Azerbaijani MP Vugar Bayramov told Trend.

"Fazil Mustafa has always expressed his independent position. He is known as a statesman who expresses his objective opinion. Today, in addition to deputies, representatives of the public, voters of Fazil Mustafa, gathered at the Clinical Medical Center. Those who share his views are here today. The perpetrators will soon be found, and the case will be brought to court. This issue is at the center of attention," he said.

An armed attack was committed on Fazil Mustafa near his house.

A task force has been called to the scene of the incident. Operational-search measures have been launched to identify the person or persons who committed the attempt.