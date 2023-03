BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30. Speaker of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova met with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan, Trend reports, citing Emine Erdogan's Twitter publication.

According to her, Gafarova, who is in New York to attend a meeting on March 30 in connection with the International Day of Zero Waste, visited the Turkish House.