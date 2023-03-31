Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament visits Turkish earthquake victims’ memorial corner at UN HQ (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31. First Lady of the Republic of Türkiye Emine Erdoğan, Chair of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and other officials visited the memorial corner for those killed in the earthquake in Türkiye on 6 February at the UN HQ in New York, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Parliament.

They commemorated the victims of the natural calamity and checked out the exhibition organised at the site.

They concluded their visit to the corner by signing the commemorative book.