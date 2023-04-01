Azerbaijan exempts presentation of products of media entities from VAT

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1. Presentation of products of media entities (excluding audiovisual media entities), as well as performance of work and services directly related to media activities to media entities (excluding audiovisual media entities) by non-residents which don’t have a permanent establishment in Azerbaijan, has been exempted from VAT, Trend reports.

This issue was reflected in the amendments to the Tax Code, on the application of which President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

Will be updated