Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Azerbaijani, Italian MFAs hold new round of political consultations

Politics Materials 4 April 2023 12:53 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani, Italian MFAs hold new round of political consultations

Follow Trend on

Humay Aghajanova
Humay Aghajanova
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. A new round of political consultations has been held between the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry and the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Trend reports citing the Foreign Ministry.

The Azerbaijani side was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov, while the Italian side - by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy Edmondo Cirielli.

During the consultations, the prospects for a multidimensional strategic partnership and its strengthening, based on traditional friendship and mutual trust between the two countries, the possibility of expanding ties in the political, trade, economic, energy, defense and security fields, as well as transport, logistics, humanitarian, cultural and educational areas were discussed.

Will be updated

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more