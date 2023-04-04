Azerbaijani, Italian MFAs hold new round of political consultations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. A new round of political consultations has been held between the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry and the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Trend reports citing the Foreign Ministry.

The Azerbaijani side was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov, while the Italian side - by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy Edmondo Cirielli.

During the consultations, the prospects for a multidimensional strategic partnership and its strengthening, based on traditional friendship and mutual trust between the two countries, the possibility of expanding ties in the political, trade, economic, energy, defense and security fields, as well as transport, logistics, humanitarian, cultural and educational areas were discussed.

Will be updated