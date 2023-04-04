Azerbaijan reminds about Iran killing two prominent figures in the past (UPDATE)

Headline changed. Details added (first published: 13:12)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. Azerbaijan's independent domestic and foreign policy does not suit Iran, Chairman of the Committee of Azerbaijan's Parliament for Defence, Security, and Counter-Corruption Ziyafat Asgarov said at today's parliamentary meeting, Trend reports.

He added that Iran cannot bear with Azerbaijan's victory in the 44-day war [second Karabakh war].

He noted that Iran has always demonstrated such an attitude towards Azerbaijan.

"The assassinations of Ziya Bunyadov [scientist-orientalist] and Rafig Taghi [writer] also were committed by Iran's order. However, Iran's attacks will not bring any results, Azerbaijan's security is in safe hands," Asgarov said.

In turn, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee for Regional Issues, Siyavush Novruzov, noted at the meeting that if Iran wants to intimidate Azerbaijan with a terrorist act against Fazil Mustafa, then it's a mistake; Azerbaijan today is not Azerbaijan of the 1990s.

On March 28, 2023, at 21:51 (GMT +4), unknown men opened fire at Azerbaijani MP Fazil Mustafa, near his house. The MP survived, receiving two bullet wounds.