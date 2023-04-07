MP reveals number of Azerbaijani cultural heritage facilities destroyed by Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7. Armenia destroyed 500 cemeteries, 391 mosques, 68 historical and seven architectural monuments belonging to Azerbaijanis, Chairman of the Health Committee of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Head of the Council of Elders of the Community of Western Azerbaijan, Academician Ahliman Amiraslanov said, Trend reports.

Amiraslanov made the remark at the opening ceremony of the 9th meeting of the National Commissions for UNESCO of the member countries of the International Organization Turkic Culture (TURKSOY).

The event has been organized by the National Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan for UNESCO under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, together with the Institute of Development and Diplomacy of the ADA University in Baku.

