Azerbaijan talks ongoing work within state program of 'Great Return' to liberated areas

SHAMAKHI, Azerbaijan, April 17. Work is underway on five stages provided for by the state program of ‘Great Return’ [to the Azerbaijani liberated territories], the Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of the Karabakh economic region (except Shusha district) Emin Huseynov said, Trend reports.

Huseynov made the remark during a scientific and practical conference on the investment attractiveness of liberated territories.

"One of the stages is the design of general and master plans, the next stages are mine clearance, the construction of basic infrastructure, and a full-scale reconstruction of the socio-economic infrastructure and, finally, ensuring the return of people," he explained.

According to the official, it’s important that the planning concerns not only the construction but also mine clearance.

"The basic infrastructure, including roads, gas, electricity, water, communications, and social infrastructure - schools, hospitals, office, and residential buildings, must be provided," he added.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a Decree approving the 'First state program on the Great Return to Azerbaijan's liberated territories' on November 16, 2022.