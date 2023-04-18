Appeal sent to UK's FM in connection with captured Azerbaijani soldiers (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 10:58)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. Head of the British Azerbaijani Community operating in London, Farida Panakhova, has addressed a letter to UK Foreign Minister James Cleverly in connection with Azerbaijani soldiers captured in Armenia, Azerbaijan's State Committee for Work with Diaspora told Trend.

Information on the capture of the Azerbaijani soldiers Agshin Babirov, born in 2004, and Huseyn Akhundov, born in 2003, is provided in the letter. Furthermore, attention is attached to the torture and mistreatment of the soldiers of the Azerbaijani Army. The incident is assessed as a violation of international humanitarian laws by Armenia.

Moreover, it is highlighted in the letter that the relevant international organizations should conduct the investigation and proper evaluation of the above-mentioned violence, including the violence committed by Armenia against Azerbaijani prisoners of war and civilian prisoners, and the 3,890 missing Azerbaijanis over the past 30 years.

It was noted that Armenia does not fulfill its obligations under crucial international acts, including the Geneva Convention, the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment. Strongly condemning torture against Azerbaijani servicemen, the head of the Community called on the British minister to intervene in this matter.

As noted in the letter, it is important to send a clear message to the world that the UK will not tolerate violations of international law. The UK should express solidarity with the Azerbaijani government, which is making efforts to achieve justice for our two soldiers.

"We believe that by defending human rights, we can make the world a safer and fairer place for all", said the appeal.