Lithuania ready to provide support in ensuring peace, security in South Caucasus - deputy FM (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 26. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Deputy Foreign Minister of Lithuania Mantas Adomėnas, Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Trend.

The topical issues on the agenda of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Lithuania and the current situation in the region were discussed at the meeting.

Bayramov noted the cooperation between the two countries in the political, economic, trade, energy security and other areas, as well as the existence of an effective cooperation agenda within the EU. It was highlighted that successful projects carried out within the Eastern Partnership contribute to the development of relations between the two countries.

The Azerbaijani minister, speaking about the importance of mutual visits within the development of relations between both countries, noted that political consultations are one of the important mechanisms for further expansion of relations.

He also informed the Lithuanian side in detail about the current situation in the region in the post-Karabakh conflict period, reconstruction and construction work carried out by Azerbaijan in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation, and efforts aimed at promoting the peace agenda.

Bayramov also pointed out noted that the steps taken to normalize relations with Armenia face the non-constructive position of this country and its constant provocations.

In additton, information was also provided about the illegal activities of Armenia in connection with the Lachin-Khankendi road, and about the creation of a border checkpoint by Azerbaijan that will ensure transparency and security.

In turn, Adomėnas underlined that Lithuania is interested in further development of relations with Azerbaijan, and expressed confidence that peace and security will be ensured in the region, as well as the readiness of the Lithuanian side to provide support in this direction.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.