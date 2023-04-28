Reps of diplomatic corps hold briefing on humanitarian de-mining activities in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) on April 28, 2023 organized a briefing for representatives of embassies and international organizations accredited in the country, Trend reports.

The purpose of the briefing is to raise awareness of humanitarian de-mining activities carried out in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation and to draw the attention of the international community to the scale of the mine problem faced by the country.

Moreover, information will be provided on the importance of the 2nd International Demining Conference focusing on mine action as the path to reaching Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which will take place in Azerbaijan's capital Baku and Aghdam on May 24-26, 2023.

