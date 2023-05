BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov has expressed his condolences to the Minister of National Defense of Türkiye Hulusi Akar and the Chief of the General Staff General of the Turkish Army Yasar Guler in connection with the death and injury of the Turkish servicemen as a result of accident on the Sirnak-Uludere road, Trend reports via the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

