Registration for Heydar Aliyev Foundation-initiated Baku Marathon 2023 wraps up

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. Registration for the Baku Marathon 2023, which will be held on May 7 by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation’s initiative, has ended Trend reports.

A total of 17,250 people were registered for the event.

Along with the citizens of Azerbaijan, foreigners living and working in the country, as well as other foreign citizens also registered to participate in the marathon. Among them, there are participants from Türkiye, the US, Belarus, the UK, China, France, Georgia, Iran, Italy, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Poland, Russia, Ukraine and other countries.

A number of well-known personalities will also perform as honorary participants of the Baku Marathon.

Having start and finish points at the State Flag Square, the Baku marathon held since 2016 aims to support the development of sports, the promotion of a healthy lifestyle, will cover a distance of 21 kilometers and will last on the following route:

State Flag Square-Seaside Boulevard-Baku International Seaport-Neftchilar Avenue-Baku White City Boulevard-Khagani Rustamov Street - Baku White City Boulevard, 8 November Avenue, part of Yusif Safarov Street - the intersection of Afiyaddin Jalilov and Uzeyir Hajibayli Streets, crossing Javanshir Bridge, Uzeyir Hajibayli Street - Neftchilar Avenue (Government House, Museum Center, Puppet Theater, Maiden Tower, Azneft Circle), Baku Funicular, Bayil Circle, Bibiheybat Road (Water Sports Palace), and Seaside Boulevard (Behind the Water Sports Palace, Baku Crystal Hall) - State Flag Square.

This year's marathon will be remembered for its innovations. So, the first 2,000 participants who cross the finish line will be awarded medals.

The ceremony of rewarding the Baku Marathon-2023 winners will be held in two categories. Winners in the man and woman categories will receive 3,000 manat ($1,764) for the first place, 2,000 manat ($1,176) – for the second place, and 1,000 manat ($588.2) – for the third place, as well as gifts, medals and certificates.

Besides, it’s envisioned to present the “Be Young” award (Azercell) to the students who will cross the finish line first in women's and men's categories, and awards in the nominations of "The eldest participant to cross the finish line first", "The first corporate participant to cross the finish line", and "The most creative costume".

All participants of the marathon, as well as volunteers, who provided support to its organization, will be awarded certificates.

Along with the concert program in the public entertainment zone, the organization of training areas before the competition, as well as Pilates classes, is envisioned for the marathon participants.

The partner of the entertainment program of the Baku Marathon 2023 is the Khazar Media Center. In the entertainment zone, in addition to athletes, a special sports zone will be created for spectators. Moreover, various interactive games will be held for children, athletes and guests, as well as competitions with prizes.

The exclusive partner of the Baku Marathon 2023 is Azercell Telecom. The marathon is organized with the support of the Ministry of Science and Education, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijan Small and Medium Business Development Agency, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), Azerlottery OJSC, the Seaside Boulevard Department and the Regional Development Public Association.

The project is implemented by Sports Marketing Group (SMG).