Evacuation of numerous Azerbaijani citizens from Sudan wraps up - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4. The evacuation of 26 Azerbaijani citizens from Sudan has been completed, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Aykhan Hajizada told Trend.

"Some 26 citizens of Azerbaijan were evacuated from Sudan to their homeland with the support of the fraternal Türkiye," Hajizada said.

The situation in Sudan escalated earlier due to disagreements between the commander of the Sudanese Abdel Fattah al-Burhan army, who headed the Transitional Sovereignty Council and his deputy Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, Commander of the Rapid Support Forces.

On April 15, clashes broke out between two security forces near the military base in Sudan's Merowe and in the capital Khartoum.

According to the Ministry of Health of Sudan, as a result of clashes in the country, the death toll has reached 528 people, while about 4,600 were injured.