Azerbaijani MFA responds to Armenian PM's accusations (UPDATE)

First version published at 17:50

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4. Senseless accusations towards Azerbaijan, following the creation of a checkpoint on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border, repeatedly made by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during the speech he made on May 4 at a joint press conference with the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, are categorically unacceptable, Trend reports via the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

The ministry said that the Armenian Prime Minister's claims about the alleged "aggravation of the situation by Azerbaijan on the border with Armenia" and "the creation of a humanitarian crisis" in the Karabakh region are also inadmissible.

"The Armenian side should stop interfering in the internal affairs of Azerbaijan, and its aggressive policy against our country, which has been carried out for many years. As for the Prime Minister's absurd statements about "ethnic cleansing", accusing Azerbaijan of such actions instead of acknowledging and apologizing for its own policy of mass murder of Azerbaijanis with particular cruelty, the policy of deportation, is a sign that Armenia has not learned lessons from history," the MFA said in a statement.

The ministry also added that the speech of the Armenian side with such statements at a time when negotiations on a peace agreement are underway does not serve peace.