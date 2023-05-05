Phone talk held between FMs of Azerbaijan and Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5. A phone conversation took place on May 5, 2023, between Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, Trend reports.

During the conversation, the ministers exchanged views on bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, as well as on the current situation in the region.

The ministers also discussed negotiations on a draft peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

During the phone talk, the parties also touched upon other issues of mutual interest.