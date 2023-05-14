Azerbaijan, Armenia come close to agreement on reopening of railway connections to and via Nakhchivan - Charles Michel

BRUSSELS, Belgium, May 14. Azerbaijan and Armenia have come close to agreement on reopening of railway connections to and via Nakhchivan, Charles Michel, President of the European Council, told journalists, Trend reports.

"On connectivity, the sides made clear progress in their discussions aimed at unblocking transport and economic links in the region. Positions on this topic have now come very close to each other in particular on the reopening of the railway connections to and via Nakhchivan. Their respective teams have been tasked to finalize an in principle agreement on the modalities for the opening of the railway connections and the necessary construction works together with a concrete timetable. They also agreed to draw upon the support of the World Customs Organization in supporting this work," he said.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has held a meeting with President of the European Council Charles Michel and Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Brussels.