Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs hold phone conversation, discuss elections in Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. A phone conversation has been held between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Turkish colleague Mevlut Cavusoglu, Trend reports citing the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan.

According to the ministry, Bayramov congratulated Cavusoglu on the fact that Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the ruling party are ahead with a majority of votes in the presidential and parliamentary elections held in Türkiye.

The Turkish foreign minister expressed gratitude for the attention and congratulations.

During the conversation, the current situation in the region and the latest information on the peace talks [between Azerbaijan and Armenia] were also discussed.

Voting took place in the presidential and parliamentary elections on May 14 in Türkiye. Three candidates are participating in the presidential election - incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, opposition candidate Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu and Sinan Ohan from the ATA Alliance.

In addition, 600 deputies in 87 constituencies will be elected to the Turkish Grand National Assembly. Some 24 parties and 151 independent candidates participate in the elections.

More than 191,000 ballot boxes were installed in the country and 60.6 million voters were registered. About five million of them voted for the first time.