Thanks to Heydar Aliyev's foresight, Azerbaijan's economy is strong - Duarte Pacheco

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. Speaking about Azerbaijan, we can proudly mention Heydar Aliyev’s merits, President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union Duarte Pacheco said at a special session of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the birth of Heydar Aliyev, Trend reports.

"As a result of Heydar Aliyev's foresight, Azerbaijan's economy is so strong. Thanks to him, Azerbaijan is well known and respected in the international arena. Azerbaijan has achieved the values of multiculturalism, peace and prosperity. Heydar Aliyev was doing this before and after Azerbaijan gained independence," he said.

Milli Majlis (Parliament) holds a special meeting dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the birth of national leader Heydar Aliyev. The meeting is attended by 228 foreign delegates, including 12 chairmen of the parliaments of the countries, 15 deputy chairmen of parliaments and representatives of 4 international organizations.