Azerbaijani FM meets with UK state minister (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, during his working visit to Iceland, met with UK Minister of State for Middle East, North Africa, South Asia, and UN Tariq Ahmad, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry’s tweet.

According to the ministry, during the meeting, the parties discussed the dynamic development of relations between Azerbaijan and the UK, the cooperation in various fields, and the current regional situation.

The working visit of Bayramov to Iceland began on May 16.

During the visit, he will take part in the IV Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Council of Europe in Reykjavik, as well as hold bilateral meetings with other officials who will take part in the event.