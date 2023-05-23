Mines in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories hinder excavations and exhumations - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. Contamination in the Azerbaijani liberated territories [after Second Karabakh War] by mines prevents excavations and exhumations, Head of the Working Group of Azerbaijan’s State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons Ismayil Akhundov said, Trend reports.

"The liberation of the territories of Azerbaijan from Armenian occupation has raised hopes for clarifying the fate of persons missing during the conflict, but the main obstacle is the contamination of the territories with mines and unexploded ordnance," he said.

The first international "Forensic Archaeology and Forensic Anthropology: Humanitarian Applications" conference is being held in Baku.

The conference was organized jointly by the State Commission for Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons of Azerbaijan, the Institute of Archaeology, Ethnography, and Anthropology of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan (ANAS), and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).