US submits proposals to Baku and Yerevan for resolving most controversial issues

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. The US administration has presented its proposals to the leadership of Armenia and Azerbaijan on resolving some of the most controversial issues within the framework of working on a peace agreement, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Dereck Hogan said on May 24, Trend reports.

According to Hogan, the negotiation process between the two countries had some progress.

As he said, in early May, the US Secretary of State received the foreign ministers of the two countries to work out some of the most controversial issues.

The Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia, Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan held talks in Washington on May 1 with the mediation of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

According to Hogan, the two sides had intense diplomatic interaction at this meeting.

"We have put forward a number of proposals that may have provided both sides with some wording to overcome differences. They took them for consideration," Hogan said.

He also noted that last week he had a talk with the FMs of both countries in order to understand in which directions it is possible to move forward.