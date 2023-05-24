Chief of General Staff of Azerbaijan Army visits headquarters of Pakistan's Global Industrial & Defense Solutions (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. The Azerbaijani delegation led by the First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev visited the headquarters of Pakistan’s Global Industrial & Defence Solutions (GIDS) conglomerate, one of the largest manufacturers of products for military purposes, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend.

According to the ministry, the delegation was given detailed briefings on the purpose and activity areas of GIDS.

It was noted that the enterprises’ products are used on land, at sea, and in the air, including air defense and integrated systems, as well as nuclear, biological (bacteriological), and chemical defense.

The sides discussed the issues of mutual interest at the meeting with the participation of the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan Khazar Farhadov.

Previously, Valiyev, who has been on an official visit to Pakistan since May 23, met with the Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan, Army General Syed Asim Munir.