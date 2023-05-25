US supports talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia continuing - State Dept

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. The US supports the talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia continuing, said the US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller during a briefing, Trend reports.

"This continues to be a priority for us. The Secretary welcomed the two sides here in Washington several weeks ago. The talks continued after that in Brussels. We support the talks continuing. We believe that the agreement is within reach. We continue to press the parties to work together to reach an agreement on the issues that remain outstanding. The Secretary will continue to stay engaged," he added.