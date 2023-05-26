In Azerbaijan gov't and people unite to clear lands from mines - example for many countries, iVoice Communications CEO says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. Azerbaijan’s fight against the mine threat is an example for many countries, Founder and CEO of iVoice Communications, former war correspondent and member of the Roots of Peace International Advisory Board Adriana Aristizabal told reporters, Trend reports.

She made the remark on the sidelines of the second International Humanitarian Conference on mine clearance on the "Combating the mine threat - the path to sustainable development" topic in Baku.

"What I saw yesterday in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district struck me. To see how the government and people in Azerbaijan unite to clear the territories is an example for many other countries in the world,” Aristizabal said.

“I found out that the territories of Azerbaijan are polluted with millions of mines. But with the help of programs that are being implemented in Azerbaijan, the country will soon be able to return all internally displaced persons to their native lands safely," she added.

Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan from Nov. 2020 started carrying out operations on clearing its lands from mines, booby traps, and various weapons left behind by the Armenian troops.

According to the Defense Ministry, a total of up to 30,420 hectares of Azerbaijani land have been cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance by the engineer-sapper units in the liberated territories so far.

In total, 10,206 anti-personnel mines, 2,580 anti-tank mines and 10,446 units of unexploded ordnance were detected and neutralized.