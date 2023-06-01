Azerbaijan's defense minister instructs to immediately react to provocations by illegal Armenian armed formations (UPDATE)

Details added, first version at 12:26

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. The training-methodical sessions held with the commanders and deputy commanders of the Operations Commando, motorized rifle and mechanized units of the Azerbaijan Army in the Center for War Games of the Military Administration Institute in accordance with the training plan for 2023 has ended, Trend reports via Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

The military transportation carried out recently by illegal Armenian armed formations on the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed. There are attempts to establish long-term fortifications in front of the positions of Azerbaijani units, as well as the shelling of the positions of Azerbaijani Army in Aghdam, Tartar and other directions, can provoke tension.

The defense minister gave specific instructions on continuing uninterrupted monitoring of the activities of illegal Armenian armed formations, as well as on constant readiness for immediate and decisive prevention of any possible provocation.

The minister also pointed out the importance of training personnel in the methods of modern warfare, the rules for the effective use of weapons and military equipment introduced into the arsenal at combat training events held in order to improve the knowledge and skills of military personnel and further strengthen the combat capability of units.

Moreover, he instructed to strictly observe the safety rules during service and combat activities, regularly bring these rules to the attention of personnel and carry out constant monitoring of their compliance.